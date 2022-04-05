AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.89. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

