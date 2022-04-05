AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIBRF stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.