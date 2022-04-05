Aion Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Aion has a market cap of $60.17 million and $12.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,861.13 or 0.99900083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00066231 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00285001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00348611 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00138925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00058966 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.