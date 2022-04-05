Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Airbnb by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $11,569,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock worth $75,922,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.92 and a beta of -0.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.