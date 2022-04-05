Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €85.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

