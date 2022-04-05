Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.