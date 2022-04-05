Aleen Gulvanessian Buys 7,638 Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Aleen Gulvanessian bought 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £9,929.40 ($13,022.16).

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.38 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.25. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 98.44 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

