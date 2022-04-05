Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $5.71 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and $226.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00204244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00406225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,069,176,583 coins and its circulating supply is 6,638,333,702 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

