Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALYA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

