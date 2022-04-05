AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96,678.54

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. AllSafe has a market cap of $96,678.54 and approximately $7.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00024559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

