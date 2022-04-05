Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 44,769 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Credit Acceptance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $5,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $550.63 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $352.10 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.94 and its 200 day moving average is $593.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

