Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $30.21 Million Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.82.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

