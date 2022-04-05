Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 250,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

