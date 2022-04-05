Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $27.53 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average of $236.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.