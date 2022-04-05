Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $29.46 Million Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,832,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,456,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 9.33% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the third quarter valued at $3,556,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 2,308.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Zepp Health Co. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $198.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($1.57). Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

