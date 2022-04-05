Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $33.18 Million Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,699,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,183,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ennis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EBF opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

