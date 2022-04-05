Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 245,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

LEN stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

