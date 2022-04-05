Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 430,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of Procore Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,477,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.