Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 428,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,661,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

