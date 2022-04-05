Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AAU opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.93. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.