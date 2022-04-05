American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) CEO Sells $2,274,400.00 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.67. 14,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after buying an additional 592,054 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

