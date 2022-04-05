American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of American Campus Communities worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

