American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.66 and last traded at $68.66. 3,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

