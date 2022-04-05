American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP David Matthew Feinberg Sells 2,699 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. 2,580,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

