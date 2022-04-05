American Express Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

