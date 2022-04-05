American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 10,687 shares trading hands.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

