American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives $30.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. American Software has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.09 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.72.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

