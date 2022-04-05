American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVD. StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 367,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.33 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.96. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

