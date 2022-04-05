American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 4.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 10,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,400,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.62.
In other American Well news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.
American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Well (AMWL)
