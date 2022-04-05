American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 4.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 10,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,400,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Get American Well alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.62.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.