Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -240.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.