Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $297.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.71 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.22. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

