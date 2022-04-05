AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.68

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.68 and last traded at $156.67, with a volume of 5128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

