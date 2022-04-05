Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $244.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

