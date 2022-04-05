Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $21,319,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $247.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

