Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 7.3%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.70. 116,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,142,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amyris by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

