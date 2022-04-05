Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.46. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.
AZPN stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $98,240,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.
About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)
Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.