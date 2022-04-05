Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.