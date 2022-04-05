Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Blackstone reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackstone.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone stock opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.