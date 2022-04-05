Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Methanex posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 299,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

