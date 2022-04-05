Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Navient reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navient.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.
In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.
Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.
