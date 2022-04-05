Analysts Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGE opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

