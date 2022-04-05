Analysts Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post $7.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings per share of $6.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.