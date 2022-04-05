Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.87. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ameren by 12.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $94.94. 1,398,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

