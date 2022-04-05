Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) will announce ($1.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.53). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($3.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($3.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

BEAM traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. 905,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.19. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,907 shares of company stock valued at $585,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

