Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,690. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

