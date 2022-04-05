Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to announce $53.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $230.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

CTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

CTBI stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

