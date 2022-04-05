Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Design Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

DSGN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 145,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,582. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.00 million and a PE ratio of -19.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.