Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Design Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

DSGN traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 145,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,582. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.00 million and a PE ratio of -19.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.