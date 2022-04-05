Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.89). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

