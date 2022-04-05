Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.52 EPS

Brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.60. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $57.00 on Friday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $891.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

