Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) to announce $12.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $51.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.41 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.19. 1,920,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,446. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

